Mhow: Patriotic song competition held at Veterinary College

The group of professors and postgraduate students jointly bagged the first prize in the competition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An open patriotic song competition was organised at the Veterinary College under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in which seven teams of the college participated. A group of professors also sang patriotic songs.

The group of professors and postgraduate students jointly bagged the first prize in the competition. The professor’s team was made up of Dr S S. Mahor, Dr. G.P. Jatav, Dr. Narendra Nayak and Dr. Ashok Patil. Dr Prashant Prajapati, Umang Dubey, Shivangi Upadhyay and Srishti Verma made up the postgraduate student group.

The team of Rewa Veterinary College won the second prize. It was led by Ankita Mishra. Dr Sandeep Nanavati conducted the programme and gave a vote of thanks.

Mhow: Rakhi programme organised in Navodaya Vidyalaya
article-image

