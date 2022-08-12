Mhow: Rakhi programme organised in Navodaya Vidyalaya

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Rakhi was celebrated in a unique way in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur on Thursday. The girls studying in the school tied rakhi on the wrists of boys studying there.

As the students of the school come from other places they stay in the school hostel itself. In a programme organised in the school, after the rakhi tying programme, the students fed sweets to each other.

Dr RenuUpadhyay, Alok Sharma, and Manav Yadav were also present in the programme hosted by Avneesh Sarathe.

Rakhi making competition organised

On the auspicious occasion of Rakhi, a Rakhi making, thal decoration competition was organised in Shri Academy school located in village Kodariya. In which students of pre-primary, primary, middle and higher secondary participated. The students made 300 rakhis. The winning students were felicitated by the school director Rajesh Patidar and the principal Ms Hemlata Patidar with citations and prizes.