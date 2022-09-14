Mhow: Passengers upset at being overcharged in suburban buses

Representative Image | PTI

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling from Indore to Mhow and Pithampur sector 3 are forced to shell out almost double the legal fare.

Passengers who oppose paying this illegal fare are either forced to get off the bus midway or are threatened that they would be forced to get off the bus in the middle of the route.

These buses, which are run under government control, have been given on a contract basis to influential people. Repeated complaints by passengers have had no effect on the authorities.

When Bharat Singh Nagar of the city complained to RTO Indore over mobile about excess fares being charged by the bus operators, he was told that action would be taken if a written complaint is made in the matter.

Passengers coming from outside Indore who avail the facility and want to travel to any place that falls between Indore and Pithampur are not allowed to alight at their destination but are first forced to travel all the way to Pithampur and then let off at their destination on the return journey and of course, they are charged for the whole journey.

These buses do not display the fare list and there is no timetable for the buses to ply causing great inconvenience to the passengers. RTO Dhar RK Vaish said that they will soon investigate the matter and take appropriate action in this regard. Pithampur Police Officer KK Chauhan told that they will check the fare rate list and will act as per the rules if any discrepancy is noticed.