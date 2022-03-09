Mhow: Over 50K devotees turn up to listen to Shivpuran Katha; Admin instructs enhancing of fire, electrical safety measures

Mhow (Depalpur, Madhya Pradesh): “One who takes time out for God, takes time out for Bhagwat. For that, God also takes time out. Therefore every person must go to God’s door. It we go to his door, he will surely come to ours.” These utterances were made in the fifth dham Choubis Avatar Mandir. On the first day, Pandit Pradeep Mishra spoke to devotees in Shiv Puran Katha for the 11 Rudraavatar temple of Shiva in the courtyard.

He told devotees, “This Katha isn’t being organised by any organizer—but Harihar Lord Vishnu is conducting this event. Therefore, listen to this Katha which lasts seven days and the Shri Shivaay Namastubhyam mantra must be recited.

Pandit Mishra said there was a lot of difference between “faith” and “blind faith”. Faith unites with God and blind faith reflects superstition. Faith connects man to religion and doesn’t allow him to deviate from religion, while superstition deviates from religion.

Prior to the Katha, Pandit Mishra and Trust president Manoj Nirbhay Singh Patel, former MLA, performed Hari Vishnu worship at the mandir. After that, the main host of the Katha, Dharamvir Singh Chauhan, reached the stage where Pandit Mishra worshipped Shiv Puran.

Devotees from other cities—including those of Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, besides Indore, Dhar Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Ashta, Bhopal, Mandsaur and Neemuch flocked to hear the Katha. Dharamsingh Chauhan, Babbi Darbar, Manoj Patel and Trust secretary Chintu Verma, along with more than 50,000 devotees, danced to the hymns.

Admin instructs enhancing of fire, electrical safety measures: Administrative and police officials take stock of arrangements

Taking lessons from the traffic fiasco in Sehore during the Shiv Maha Puran Katha of Pt Pradeep Mishra in earlier years, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, collector Manish Singh and I-G Rakesh Gupta rushed Depalpur on Wednesday morning. They took stock of the arrangements made for organising the Katha there. Over 1 lakh devotees are expected to arrive at the Katha, which started on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the start of the Katha, the officials reached the venue of Choubis Avtar Mandir in Depalpur on Wednesday morning to take stock of the arrangements made there for organising the Katha. They inspected the arrangements and gave the necessary directions to the officers concerned.

Pawan Sharma directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for a barricading system and security arrangements for crowd management, besides increasing the number of fire brigade vehicles for the safety of the public. Collector Singh said the officials had been directed to pay special attention to fire safety and electrical safety during the inspection. The officials also inspected the parking lot, platform and pandal. All the officials also held interactions with Pandit Mishra.

