Bhopal: MP Finance Minister nixes rewinding Old Pension scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh Jagdish Devda has refused to revive the Old Pension scheme demanded by the state government’s employees.

After the Rajasthan Government announced to revive the Old Pension scheme, the employees associations of Madhya Pradesh government have intensified their demand for it. The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday also announced to re-start the scheme.

Several Congress leaders and BJP MP from Guna KP Singh have also urged the government to re-introduce the schemes.

Devda, after presenting the state budget in the state assembly on Wednesday, told journalists that the government did not have any plan to resume the Old Pension Scheme.

“We are working to strengthen the existing schemes for government employees,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:53 PM IST