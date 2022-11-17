Mhow news row: Over 1,000 students take part in children's fair

Representative Image | FP

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A huge children's fair was organised in Cantonment Garden Mhow in which more than 1,000 students from 18 schools participated. Balloons and white doves were released in the sky at the beginning of the Bal Mela in which various competitions were organised. The competitions were were organised by the Vama Club and All India Marwari Mahila Sangathan. The first competition was 'Action Play' and the second competition was 'Chhapak Machli. in the first event (Action Play), Khushi (Vidya Mandir) stood first, Pari Piple (Christ School) second and Jay Sika (Shri Academy) stood third. In the second event (Chhapak Machli), Somya Soni (CB Girls) stood first, Asmit Dwivedi (Vidya Mandir) second and Alika Shaikh (CB Girls) stood second. Cantonment Board chief executive officer Rajendra Jagtap

Sheela Bansal, Shakuntala Dholi and many other women were present on this occasion.

Cantt Act expert in Mhow today

An expert of the Cantt Act, Anil Bakshi will be available on November 18, 2022 in a hotel in front of Dreamland Cinema to discuss issues and problems of the public. Residents including bungalow and garden owners who want to discuss their specific problems can come and meet him and get advice. He will also share relevant information about various aspects of Cantt Board working and how affected people can get relief.