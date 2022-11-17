Bhopal: MPHRC seeks CS reply on Thakur’s statement on rapists

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken cognizance of tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur’s statement on rapists during a public meeting at Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) in Indore on Sunday last. On Thursday, the MPHRC asked Chief Secretary to file a reply on the statement within 15 days.

During the public meeting, the minister had advocated that rapists be hanged at the centre of crossing. “Their body should be left hanging with the noose so that eagles and crows can feed on them. They should be denied cremation too,” the minister had allegedly said. She had further stated that rapists should not have any human rights. Her statement was published prominently in some newspapers on November 14 and November 15.

Taking cognizance of the above-mentioned statement, MPHRC member Manohar Mamtani has now sought reply from Chief Secretary. Mamtani later said that he had sought report from a responsible officer to gauge the seriousness of the state government.

The commission said that minister’s statement was against the basic spirit of the Constitution and also against institutions like Human Rights Commission tasked with protection of human rights. The statement, said the commission, was inappropriate and objectionable.

Referring to the legal precedents of the Supreme Court and provisions mentioned in Article-21 of the Constitution, the Commission said that everyone, including prisoners, enjoy Fundamental Rights.

Capital punishment to perpetrators of heinous crime was legally binding but to hang such a person at the centre of a crossing and even denying them last rites would make punishment barbaric, said Mamtani.

