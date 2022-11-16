Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission seeks report on death of two brothers in pond

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked Bhopal district collector to submit detailed report in which two brothers had lost lives while bathing in a pond on Monday. The commission has sought reply within a month.

The commission has asked to present the details of ex gratia amount given to the family and security arrangements made at the pond site. On Monday, two brothers Virendra Mehar (10) and Nirmal (9), residents of Kher-Kheda village, had gone with their mother to their farm.

After playing there, they reached pond for bathing. While bathing, they lost balance and shouted for help. The mother who was working nearby ran towards the pond and she also raised alarm.

The villagers ran towards pond and jumped to save them. They pulled out both the boys from the pond in 10 minutes. When the boys were taken, younger brother Nirmal was breathing while elder brother Virendra lost his breath.

They were taken to hospital where the doctors declared Virendra brought dead and Nirmal died during course of treatment.