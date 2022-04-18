Mhow News Row: Grand finale of Marathi Lokdhara Rang Yatra

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Marathi Lokdhara Rang Yatra and Aarti Creations from Aurangabad, presented dance and plays depicting the character of Shivaji Maharaj. Raje Mitra Mandal and Marathi Speaking Union president Sangram Raje Bhonsle honoured Aarti Patankar and her colleagues. The artistes from Indore portrayed a play on the character of Dev Vitthal Maharaj of Maharashtra. The programme was highly appreciated by the people. Many public representatives including chief guest Chhatar Singh Darbar, former MLA Karan Singh Panwar, BJP mandal president, Rai Bahadur Singh, Rajesh Sonkar, Dinesh Chauhan were present. At the end of the programme, Sangram Raje Bhonsle expressed gratitude to all the artists, guests and audience.Photo Attached

Vidya Bharti Tribal Boys Hostel building inaugurated

Mhow: The inauguration ceremony of Vidya Bharti Tribal Boys Hostel in Gawli Palasia, Mhow was held on Sunday.

The keynote speaker was Akhilesh Mishra, organisation secretary, Vidya Bharti Malwa. Chief guest was Usha Thakur, minister of culture, tourism, spirituality, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Special guest was Chhatar Singh Durbar MP, Dhar and guest was Inderlal Kelotra district president Vidya Bharti, Indore.

Minister Usha Thakur has given Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the building from her MLA fund. She said that for development of the region, Indore should become the centre for skill development. She praised the work being done by Vidya Bharti. On this occasion, Inderjit Singh donated beds and coolers for the hostel.

On this occasion, provincial head Madan Lal Rathore, Vidya Bharti Malwa, Makhan Singh Anjana, Tribal Area's education province head, Kailash Arya, convenor Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Gawli Palasia, Vishnu Arya convenor Tribal Boys Hostel and all the workers were also present.

Free health camp held

A one-day free health camp was organised on Sunday in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School premises, located near Dhar Naka. In the camp, a team of ten doctors examined the health of two hundred and fifty patients for three hours and distributed medicines. On this occasion, the guests gave the message of cleanliness and staying healthy. Tests for bone diseases, nose, ear, throat, blood sugar etc. were done. Dr Nikunja Sule, Anupam Srivastava, Amit Soni, Pragya Chaturvedi, Harsh Tiwari, Sachin Dubey, Ram Ashish Shukla among others gave their services. The guests at the camp were Dr Shobha Jain, principal of Government Bherulal Patidar Postgraduate College, Sakshi Agarwal of Path Foundation and Ram Kishore Shukla. The guests said that cleanliness is necessary for a healthy body. For this, we all have to work together. He told the girl students of the school to study hard with full dedication. Set a goal in your life, strive continuously for success, only then you will get success. Asha and Anganwadi workers of Mokay area were honoured. Path Foundation gave free sanitary pads to the girl students of the school.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 01:30 AM IST