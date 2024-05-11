Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Collector Emphasises Zero-Tolerance Stance On Election Irregularities | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra emphasised a zero-tolerance stance on election irregularities, urging police and magistrates to conduct flag marches and voter awareness campaigns during a meeting on Friday. Monitoring voter slip distribution and polling station arrangements was underscored, highlighting the crucial role of sector officers and the FST team. Immediate action upon receiving information and timely resolution of C-Vigil complaints were stressed to ensure smooth voting processes.

General observer Himanshu Kumar Rai urged heightened caution and arrangements for polling parties amidst rising temperatures. Police observer Nirlipt Rai emphasised adherence to Election Commission rules, advocating continuous law enforcement actions and joint visits to critical areas. Expenditure observer Shamshad Alam emphasised the significance of the final 72 hours, commending the SST team's efforts and stressing effective communication with Election Commission observers.

SP Manoj Singh outlined plans for robust security arrangements, including police visits to vulnerable areas and widespread flag marches. District panchayat CEO Savita Jhania, deputy district election officer Ashwini Rawat and other officials attended the meeting.

Efficient complaint resolution ensured

Dhar: Eighty-nine complaints via C-Vigil, 358 via call centre and 38 through NGSP were resolved promptly. A 24x7 control room at the district panchayat office oversees operations. Election observers inspected arrangements alongside Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Singh.

They ensured vigilance at checkposts, monitored CCTV cameras and supervised critical polling stations. Election-related complaints are promptly addressed per Election Commission directives.