Bhopal: GAIL organises cyclothone, gifts 10 bicycles to lucky draw winners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cyclothone was organised by Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at MVM ground here on Sunday.

The Principal Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies Department and Consumer Protection Faiz Ahmed Kidwai attended the event as the chief guest.

Zonal Deputy General Manager of GAIL India Limited Ashok Sabharwal and other officers, representatives of Petroleum Conservation Research Association and other Petroleum and Natural Gas undertakings were also present.

The rally witnessed people from school, business corporate housess, members of cycle ridersí associations and people of all age groups cycling 10-kilometre towards the finish line.

A lucky draw was also organised for the participants in which 10 winners of the draw were presented bicycles.

Kidwai flagged off the 10 km rally at 7 am. He administered an oath to all the attendees to conserve natural resources. He explained the benefits of cycling to everyone present and added that it also was reduced oil dependency.

Petrol Conservation Research Association organised the cyclothone with all the gas enterprises to raise awareness about efficient use of petroleum.

ALSO READ Man from UP takes personal photo of minor from Bhopal looking to abduct her, booked

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:27 PM IST