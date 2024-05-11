Madhya Pardesh: Doctors Booked For Four-Year-Old Girl's Death Following Operation In Badnawar

FIR | Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the tragic death of a four-year-old girl, Jianshi, during an operation at JTP Sardar Patel Hospital Pitgara, the Badnavar police have registered a criminal case against Dr Akash Meena and another doctor under section 304(a) (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl's death. Jianshi, the daughter of Dharmendra Rathod from Badnawar, was brought to the hospital after falling while playing at home on May 7, sustaining a wound on her left arm. She underwent an X-ray on May 8, which revealed a fracture.

Dr Akash Meena informed the family that surgery would be required to insert a rod into her hand. The operation was scheduled for the next morning, and the family was advised not to feed her anything overnight.

However, on the day of the operation, the family discovered that Jianshi was bleeding from her nose and was not breathing. Their attempts to reach Dr Meena were unsuccessful, as he had already left in a car. With the help of hospital employee Shantilal Jat, they rushed Jianshi to Ayushman Hospital in Ratlam, where she was pronounced dead.

The post-mortem conducted at Badnawar Civil Hospital indicated that Jianshi's death was due to the negligent administration of an injection, medicine, or anesthesia during the operation at JTP Sardar Patel Hospital. The police are awaiting the final investigation report, which is expected to take around two and a half months to complete.