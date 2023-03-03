Mhow News Diary: Inner Wheel Club distributes stationery to students, gifts benches to hospitals in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Inner Wheel Club organised a programme here which was attended by Shashi Shukla, president of Inner Wheel Circle. An eye examination of the students at Ideal School Mhow was done by ophthalmologist Dr Rekha Soni. Thereafter, Nirmala Yadav, M. Vijayalakshmi Singh and Sunita Lahore were honoured in a formal programme in the local garden. During the programme two benches of recycled material were given to Cantonment Board Hospital and one bench to the Madhya Bharat Hospital. Packets of nutritious food were distributed to the obstetricians at Madhya Bharat Hospital. Dr Vandana Jaiswal, club president Lakshmi Upadhyay, secretary Rashida Johar, and all the club members were present on this occasion. The programme was coordinated by Dr Richa Thakkar and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Shobha Soni.

Three-day workshop organised for training veterinarians on new technologies

A three-day workshop for the training of veterinarians working in Madhya Pradesh was inaugurated in the Department of Microbiology of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. This workshop is being organised from 1st to 3rd March. A total of 22 veterinarians from M.P. will be trained in this workshop. sponsored by Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Bhopal.

The chief guest was Kanchan Singh Chauhan and the programme was presided over by Dr BP Shukla, the dean of the college, who said that in today's time livestock are affected by many new diseases and veterinarians need to have knowledge of new technology to treat these diseases. This training is being organised for this purpose. The outline of the training was presented by Dr. Rakesh Sharda. The programme was conducted by Dr Kavita Rawat and the vote of thanks was given by Dr Daljit Chhabra.

