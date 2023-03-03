Madhya Pradesh: National Science Day celebrated at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A star gazing event and seminar was organised in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, on the occasion of National Science Day 2023 on March 1, 2023. This was an outreach event under AST meet 2023, IIT Indore by ASI POEG (Astronomy Society of India, Public Outreach and Education Committee).

The guest Dr Aniket Sule is the coordinator at National Astronomy Education, Homi Bhabha Centre of Science Education Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. All Students of Class VI to IX and XI participated in the programme. Dr Aniket shared his experience with the students and showed the images of Jupiter and its moon, Venus & the Moon of Earth too with the telescope. The participants were eager to know about space and expressed their curiosity and asked some questions on the related topic. They told about the black hole, the Milky Way galaxy. The formation of clouds, how to find direction with reference to the pole star, etc. The students and the staff were eager to know more about the universe and the activities in space.