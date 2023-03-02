Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to attend Congress president’s oath ceremony in Mhow

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is scheduled to arrive by helicopter at 9.15 am on Friday, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of president, vice president and councillors in Asia's largest industrial city Pithampur. Preparations have begun. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reserved about one hour for Pithampur’s former district president Balmukund Singh Gautam, state general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela, Aman Bajaj and councillors and leaders discussed in detail about the programme in the municipality premises on Wednesday to finalise the entire outline of the event.

Municipal president Sewanti Bai said that around 9:15 in the morning, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will come to the helipad at Pithampur City straight from Palika and will reach Pithampur office, where he will discuss with the management of industries in the industrial sector and the office bearers of the Small Industries Association. After that he will meet journalists and will meet the president of the municipality.

State Congress president Kamal Nath will stay at Pithampur for about an hour. During this, many MLAs of Dhar and Indore region will also be present. Elected president, vice president and councillors from Dahi, Rajgarh, Manawar Sardarpur and Badnawar will be present.