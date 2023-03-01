Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme awareness programme and seminar held in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is an instrument to train the youth to set up self-employment and is the basis of economic empowerment. These words were said by Dr L S Solanki, registrar of Dr BR University of Social Sciences, on the subject of 'Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme', organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, M.P.

The awareness programme and seminar were organised under the joint aegis of Khadi and Village Industries Board, District Trade and Industry Center and Babu Jagjivan Ram chair, BRAUSS. Shyam Pandarkar, secretary of the Leather Padtraan Sanstha, said that the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme is the best scheme for self-employment among the schemes of the Central Government. Parag Jain, assistant director, Khadi Village Industry, said that under the PMEGP scheme loans are made available for various sectors of the economy.

Assistant director of Khadi Village Industries, Rajeev Khanna said migration can be stopped by implementing the scheme effectively in rural areas and new dimensions of employment generation can be developed.