Madhya Pradesh: MLA, rural SP inspect story site regarding Shiv Mahapuran Katha in Mhow

Preacher Pradeep Mishra | File

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Regarding Shiv Mahapuran Katha of Pandit Pradeep Mishra (Sehore Wale) to be held in Betma Nagar from February 28, Katha organiser MLA Vishal Patel inspected the ongoing preparations at the Katha Sthal and gave guidelines regarding the remaining work. Rural SP Bhagwat Singh Birde, who reached Betma later in the evening, inspected the parking arrangement and story sites built on Indore, Dhar, Depalpur and Sagar Roads along with the officials. Instructions were given to remove shops.

SDM Ravi Verma also inspected the story site in the afternoon. During this, while giving instructions to the city council employees not to allow any kind of temporary shops to be set up around the story site, they also asked them to make a declaration in this regard. He called the swing operators and asked them to remove the swings without permission in the Katha premises, otherwise he warned about taking legal action.