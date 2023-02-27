Madhya Pradesh: Movie Pheriwala is being shot in some places of Mhow& Indore

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The movie Pheriwala, starring Lilliput, is being shot on February 26 and 27 at a few places in Mhow and Indore. Along with the main character of this film, Lilliput, many prominent actors of Madhya Pradesh will be seen in different roles in the film.

Lilliput earned a name for himself for his role as Dadda Tyagi in the Mirzapur web series.

On Sunday, the producer Santosh Singh and Lilliput held a press conference to share information about the film.

Producer Santosh Singh said that after getting a good response to the first film Shor, which was inspired by social issues, the second film Pheriwala is going to be shot on a completely new and untouched aspect.

Interacting with the media Lilliput said, “I am sure that this story will also create awareness in society.”

He said, “I am very excited to work on this film and I am sure you (audience) will like this character of mine.”

The film's director and story writer Richard Franklin said, “We will shoot this film and release it soon.”