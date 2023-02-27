Indore Sports Update: One-Day Prahari Golf Tournament concludes

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Prahari Golf Club of CSWT, BSF under the leadership of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector General, CSWT & STC BSF, concluded on Sunday. More than 50 golfers from the state participated in this mega event. After successful completion of competition, the following prizes were awarded by M Ziyaullah, ex-IG of BSF to the winners in presence of spectators and other Golfers.

The winners are:

Net Winner Open Adults: Brig A Wasan, Net Runner Open Adults: Air Marshal S Choudhary, Net Winner Sr Citizen: MR Negi,(d) Net runner Sr Citizen: BJ Singh, Gross Winner Open Adult: Nitesh Patel. Gross Runner Open Adult: Pravesh Raghuvanshi, Gross Winner Sr Citizen: Praful Gautam, Gross Runner Sr Citizen: Deepak Pandey,Gross Winner Ladies: Priyanka Palkar, Gross Runner Ladies: Manjiri Joglekar, Straight test Drive: Upendra Upadhyaya, Nearest to pin: Prateek Kelker (m), Longest Drive: Shreyas Yadav, Maximum Birdie: Col KSPS Sodhi and Maximum Par: Bhupendra Pratap.

Corporate Cricket league held

The first edition of ‘corpfit T8’, a cricket tournament was organised by Eventique in Indore at R9 Cricket Stadium in Association. The event, powered by Decathlon and Plantix, was the title sponsor for the event. At least 12 leading corporates participated in the tournament and played 20 matches.Team TCD won the final and bagged a cash prize of Rs 31000 along with goodies worth Rs 20000. First runner up team Lifespace received goodies worth Rs 15000 and second runner up was given gifts worth Rs 10000. Mansi Jadon, founder of Eventique comes with a rich experience of 12 years in the events in the UAE and hopes to bring same level of quality and unique events in Indore and India subsequently. Prachi Chouhan, Events Director shared, “At Eventique, we believe that there is a sublime connection between the mastery of logistics and the creation of astonishment.

Women wrestlers show their class in Mayor Kesari competition

In the Mayor Kesari Wrestling Competition organized by the Municipal Corporation, Indore, male and female wrestlers displayed their skills here at Chhota Nehru Stadium on the concluding day of the competition. Tourism Minister Usha Thakur, and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava welcomed the wrestlers. Mayor's Council member Nandkishore Pahadia and regional public representatives praised the skill of the participants. During the bouts, large number of spectators cheered the wrestlers.