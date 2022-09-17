Mhow: New working committee of Yuva Manch formed

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A new executive committee of Yuva Manch Dharanaka has been formed. In which Vishwas Dubey was appointed president and J B Singh as secretary.

Nitil Sharma was made the vice-president, Vimal Dubey, Pankaj Shrivas treasurer Ajay Choubey and Paresh Soni general secretary of the organisation, especially sports, cultural activities, intellectual development and career guidance.

Ram Kishore Shukla, the convener of this forum, said that the skill development of the youth of the area was organised by the forum for a long time. It is also involved in sports and cultural activities and other social works.