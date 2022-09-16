Mhow: Cantt Board launches campaign to recover passenger tax

Representative image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The owners of Tata Magic vehicles demonstrated here on Thursday saying that they were ready to pay Rs 20 per trip at the checkpoints but were not ready to deposit Rs 600 per month as demanded by the Cantonment Board.

This demonstration comes after the Cantonment Board started a campaign to recover passenger tax from suburban buses and Tata magic vehicles who have not paid the tax since 2011-12. Dr Rajendra C Jagtap, the CEO of the board, has started this campaign to augment the revenue of the Board, said office superintendent Satish Agarwal.

The Board has issued notices to more than 60 suburban bus operators to recover revenue of more than Rs 50,000 per bus. Notices have also been issued to more than 150 Tata Magic vans that ply from Mhow to Pithampur, Kodariya, Gawli Palasia, Harsola and nearby areas. The Board administration has asked the suburban bus owners to deposit Rs 4,500 per month as passenger tax.

Read Also Mhow: Passengers upset at being overcharged in suburban buses