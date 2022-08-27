Mhow: New building of Govt Boys Higher Secondary School inaugurated

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The students studying in the dilapidated building of Government Boys Higher Secondary School run by the Tribal Welfare Department will now be able to study in a new school. The new school building, built at a cost of Rs 1.73 crore was dedicated to the people on Thursday in Chhoti Sagor.e

Bhoomi pujan for a new building to replace the old dilapidated building at School chauraha was also done. The building would be built with the money provided by Pithampur Municipality.

The chief guest of the programme was former Union Minister Vikram Verma and the local MLA Neena Verma. The programme was presided over by Municipal president Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav.

Municipal president representative Sanjay Vaishnav said that Sagore area is the biggest centre of Pithampur municipality and one had to come here for all amenities whether it be police station, higher secondary school or veterinary hospital, thus it was agreed to make the headquarters of Pithampur tehsil in Sagore. He added that in future Sagour will have a number of government offices including the registry office, civil court, sub-jail as well as the Tehsil office which will lead to the development of the area. The guests were welcomed by Principal Laxmanrao Jadhav and CMO Dr Madhu Saxena. CMO Dr Madhu Saxena gave the vote of thanks.

