Mhow: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur student selected for National Art Festival

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur have excelled in the art festival organised by the Government of India at the cluster and the regional level. Class 12 student Palak Dwivedi won the solo acting at the national level.

Vanshika Sharma got the second position in solo folk singing among competitors of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Students performed exceedingly well in many art forms like solo acting, singing, dance, painting, sculpture etc in the first phase in Ashoknagar at the cluster level.

Palak had performed as Queen of Malwa Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Teacher Avneesh Sarathe composed the music and songs of her act as well as directed it. school principal OP Sharma, Dr Ranu Updhya and all the staff congratulated the winners and wished them well.