Mhow: Illegal miners went on filling murram, 7 dumpers seized

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Wednesday, during a visit to the rural area of the tehsil by Mhow sub-divisional officer Akshat Jain, illegal murram was being mined and transported on the land adjoining DHL Colony in Ambachandan village. On checking the spot, it was found that murram was being mined on the land with Poclain machines and 7 dumpers were standing by, out of which 3 were full of murram and the process of filling the remaining dumper was going on.

The SDO sought documents from Bhumiswami Kanhaiyalal and transporters Munnalal Patel and Sumit Yadav on the spot. They had permission for mining but did not have an e-transit permit for transportation. The time period of the permit which was presented to the administration had expired a week ago. But, even after that, these people were doing illegal transportation of murram in the Simrol area continuously for the past one week.

All the dumpers were confiscated and handed over to the police station at Kishanganj. Soon, after inspecting the confiscated murram by the minerals department, criminal action will be taken against the accused. During the proceedings, a team of additional tehsildar Simrol Anand Malviya, revenue department and Kishanganj police station was present at the spot.

This is the second major action against illegal minerals transport by the sub-department in this month. Before this, action was taken for illegal sand transport and purchase in village Manpur, in which a fine of about Rs 10 lakh was imposed on the accused. There is no activity of the minerals department in Mhow tehsil, due to which the local administration has to take action against illegal miners.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:39 PM IST