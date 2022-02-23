Mhow: Cantonment Board Hospital will be run on PPP model, says director of Defence Estates, Central Command

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Director of Defence Estates, Central Command, Lucknow Bhavna Singh has said that Cantonment Board Hospital in Mhow will now be run on PPP model, so that the local residents of the city can also get benefit of the hospital.

Singh was on one-day inspection of Mhow Cantonment, which comes under central command, on Tuesday.

“Four hospitals of Cantonment Board are being run on PPP model and we are getting good results. Therefore, it has been decided to run Mhow hospital on PPP model,” she told journalists.

She visited Mhow Cantonment Board Hospital and Slaughter House.

While inspecting the hospital, she reprimanded gynaecologists and nursing staff of the hospital. She also raised questions as to why labourer rooms of the hospital remained defunct whereas there were gynaecologists and nursing staff at the hospital.

Later, she instructed to make labourer of the hospital functional. She also inspected other construction works being done at the hospital.

She, subsequently, visited the slaughter house and asked as to why machineries and equipment were purchased if they remained useless.

During the visit, Cantonment Board CEO Dr. Rajendra Jagtap Deputy CEO Madhavi Bhargava and other officers of the cantonment board were present.

ALSO READ Mhow: Pollution board officials inspect potato chips factories

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:12 AM IST