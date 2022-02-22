Mhow: Pollution board officials inspect potato chips factories

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of MP Pollution Control Board inspected potato chips factories running in Kodariya and nearby villages on Tuesday afternoon, and found that they were functioning without permission. Notices are being issued to them.

A team of four officers including board scientist Sanjay Jain reached Kodariya and inspected 10 big and 2 small factories. None of the factories had permission from the board and they did not have any provision to treat contaminated water. Jain said notices have been given to all the factories and action would be taken if their replies are not found satisfactory. The district administration is also in a mood to regulate these factories.

Scientist Jain said that about a year ago, the potato chips factory M/s Maa Umiya Griha Udyog, M/s Balak Potato Industries, M/s Shivani Food Products, and M/s Mr Ashish Tiwari were found to be operating illegally. Then a letter was written to the electricity company to cut off their electricity connection. At present, some of these factories are operating by changing names.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:51 PM IST