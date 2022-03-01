Mhow: Huge crowd of devotees in pagodas on Mahashivratri

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two years after the outbreak of the corona pandemic in Mhow, this year, the festival of Mahashivratri was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in all the Shiva temples. Devotees started visiting the Shiva temples from the morning. Since morning, a huge crowd of devotees sang in the temples around Mhow, in the temples of Kajligarh and Ambazer, as well as in the Manpur, Palasia, Kodariya and Kishanganj areas.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Shiv Yatra was celebrated with great enthusiasm. Programmes of distribution of prasadi were carried out in different places and continued throughout the day. At the Mhow Gaon Lodheshwar Mahadev temple, special electric lights were lit, prasad distributed and a bhandara was organised near the Pitampur industrial area.

Thousands of devotees thronged the ancient Bokneshwar Mahadev temple located on Pithampur Hill to worship the Bell Shivling since morning. Special arrangements were made by the Pithampur municipality at this ancient temple. Fairs were also organised for children.

