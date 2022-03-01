Bhopal: Talent search of women cricket players to begin from March 2 in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talent search of women cricket players for newly established Women's Cricket Academy has been started across the state.

Trials of players from Bhopal, Narmadapuram and Sagar divisions will be organized on March 2 and 3 at Ankur Sports Ground in Bhopal. Players aged between 14 and 21 years can take part in it.

The department of Sports and Youth Welfare has set up the academy in Shivpuri.

Similarly, the trials for the players of Jabalpur division will be organized on March 4 and 5 at Ranital Sports Complex, Jabalpur. Trials for Gwalior and Chambal division will be held on March 7 and 8 at Academy Sports Complex, Shivpuri.

Former all-rounder of the Indian women's cricket team, Bindeshwari Goyal, will be the chief selector in the selection trial matches.

If the players failed to register online then they can register offline at the venue on the scheduled day from 9 am to take part in the selection trial match. For more details contact the district sports officer.

ALSO READ Bhopal: CM holds meeting in Delhi on stranded MP students in Ukraine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:51 PM IST