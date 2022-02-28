Bhopal: CM holds meeting in Delhi on stranded MP students in Ukraine

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with officials of MP’s Resident Commissioner's Office in Delhi on Monday on the issue of MP students stranded in Ukraine, as per officials.

During the meeting return of the students of Madhya Pradesh trapped in Ukraine was discussed. The CM took detailed information from the officials. The officials said that they were in constant touch with the guardians of the students. Two flights to Delhi and one flight will come to Mumbai tomorrow. The officials informed the CM that so far 29 children of Madhya Pradesh have come to India. Six came back on Monday evening.

“The CM issued important instructions in the meeting. He asked the officials to speak politely and with sensitivity to the guardians. They should continue to keep in touch with the Indian Embassy and keep themselves abreast about the status of students”, he said. “Make proper arrangements for children when they come back to India. On returning home, make arrangements for their stay and return to their state”, instructed the CM. For the past 4 days the resident commissioner office in Delhi has been working 24x7 and responsibility has been assigned to each of the officers. The Delhi office is in constant touch with the CMO, as per officials.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:08 PM IST