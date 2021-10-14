e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:50 PM IST

Mhow: Even after installing smart meters, power theft is on

During a raid, a departmental team discovered unauthorised power connections from a single meter in the house of a consumer, as well as evidence of meter tampering.
Staff Reporter
The meter with unauthorised power connections. | FPJ

The meter with unauthorised power connections. | FPJ

Mhow: To prevent power theft and reduce loss of electricity in various ways, the Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd or (MPPKVVCL) has installed smart meters in consumer’s establishments. However, meter tampering is still rife at some places and the department team is working under directions from senior officials to check the crime.

A departmental team, led by superintending engineer Dhruv Narayan Sharma of the Indore Circle and Mhow divisional executive engineer Rajesh Mahor, and a team of Mhow city officer Ovesh Khan and Subhash Mishra conducted a raid at the residence of Naseem, alias Bhuru, a resident of 1608 Neem Gali in Mhow. During the raid, the team discovered unauthorised power connections from the single meter as well as evidence of meter tampering. Officials said that they detected an additional circuit (shunt) in the smart meter installed at Naseem’s house.

Four families were found using electricity from the same connection on the premises. Water heating rods, heaters, water motors, several fridges, TV sets and other electric appliances were found connected to the premises in an unauthorised manner. The acceptance load of the consumer is only one KW, whereas 13 KW load was being used by him.

After the raid, the team prepared a ‘panchnama’ under the provisions of the Electricity Act and the meter was sealed in front of the consumer for a comprehensive test in the lab. The meter material was confiscated at the site itself. The consumer was issued a bill of Rs 3.36 lakh. On the instructions of senior officers, legal action is being taken by registering an FIR against the consumer.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:50 PM IST
