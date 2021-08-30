Madhya Pradesh: Power cut behind rise in thefts in rural areas: Gurjar

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Kisan Congress state vice president Surendra Singh Gurjar and ex-district member Ramlal Mukati wrote to the Chief Minister and the state energy minister, alleging that in Khachrod Nagda area, incidents of theft in rural areas are on the rise due to power cuts.

At the same time, mosquito menace in the area has become a big concern for the people, especially during night hours.

Gurjar and Mukati said that due to power cut, it is easy for thieves to take away, tractor trolley, two-wheeler, agricultural pumps and gas tanks and other equipment installed in government buildings in the village.

They told that the police have not been able to detect the theft in both the temples of village Barkheda and Jaora took place about a year ago till date. The police do not pay any attention to the village.

Raising issue of crop damage due to rain, they said that nearly 80 % of soybean crop either damaged or on verge of damage due to heavy rain and adding more woe to this, frequent power cut causing more problems for the farmers and the villagers.

Due to the lack of cleanliness and waterlogging there is a huge outbreak of mosquitoes, people are suffering from diseases like fever, dengue and in such a situation, daily power cut is injustice to the rural people.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:50 AM IST