Madhya Pradesh: Over 68,000 vaccinated in Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): So far 68,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Meghnagar block of predominatly tribal Jhabua district.

Under the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 launched by the Madhya Pradesh government on August 25th and August 26th, 8,560 were vaccinated at 32 centres in the block. The enthusiasm of people for the vaccination is on the rise.

BMO of Meghnagar Community Health Center Dr ShailakshiVerma said that the public awareness campaign is having positive effect in the villages. Dr Verma said that during vaccination, people were seen standing in queues in many villages waiting for their turn, which shows that people understand the importance of vaccination.

The responsibility of speeding up vaccination in Meghnagar urban area lies with the urban body and CMOs are seen trying to get people vaccinated by organising special camps in the area.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:46 AM IST