Madhya Pradesh: National highway work fails to take off in Rajgarh

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 5 kms from Sardarpur the National Highway passing through Rajgarh is posing risk to the commuters for the last 13 years.

The patch is in a dilapidated condition and in 13 years, both incumbent BJP government and the erstwhile Nath government have failed to bring about any improvement in the state of the road.

Currently major accidents are possible due to the bad condition of this road, said a local.

For the repairs or laying of new road, the people haere have given hundreds of memorandums to the officials, to no avail, he added.

The paperwork of turning this road into an ideal one has been completed 2 months ago but the launch of construction work is being delayed due to the deteriorating equation between the contractors, municipal officers and the politicians, said an observer.

The condition of this road couldn’t improve in Rajgarh having a population of 30 thousand for13 years. The road is completely dilapidated. There have been BJP and Congress governments in these 13 years but the condition of the road remained the same. The administration and public representatives have failed to pay heed to woes of the people.

Five months ago, municipal council Rajgarh has approved Rs 3.25 crore for this road from the Consolidated Fund. The process of tender for this road construction work has been completed 2 months ago but the work of the road has yet to take off.

Reliable sources, allege that the contractor, municipal officers, president and some public representatives are not satisfied about the percentage of commission so the whole project is in doldrums.

Sources allege that the demand for percentage of commission of the municipal council officials and politicians is so high that the contractors are not able to fulfill.

Congress MLA Pratap Grewal, told Free Press that the construction work of the Adarsh ??road of Rajgarh will start in the first week of September and soon the bhoomi pujan will be performed. Deputy engineer of municipal council, Rajgarh, Virendra Alava told the Free Press that work will start by September 10 from the Consolidated Fund.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Payment woes of thermal projects hits water level in Indira Sagar Dam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:43 AM IST