Madhya Pradesh: Payment woes of thermal projects hits water level in Indira Sagar Dam

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The water level of Indira Sagar Dam Project has reduced to 252.52 meters though just five days back it was 252.74 meters.

According to activists here the water of the dam is being used to generate electricity. The state is grappling with power crisis as the payments to thermal projects have been pending and there is problem with availability of coal, said an expert.

On August 27 and August 28, 1000-megawatt electricity was generated so water discharge has increased from this dam. In Unit Number 6, due to technical problems on August 28, repairs were done.

Similarly, the water level of Omkareshwar project has been reduced to 195.37 meters. On August 28, 520 megawatts electricity was generated here. Due to the delay in payments of companies that supply coal to the thermal power stations supply of coal has been reduced.

The state government has to pay Rs 1,200 crores to private generators and around Rs 1,000 crores to Coal India.

The power companies are not getting payments from the government in lieu of the subsidies in power bills given to the farmers and consumers, said an official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:36 AM IST