Madhya Pradesh: Houses of five accused in tribal man lynching case demolished, search for three accused is on

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of police and district administration has demolished the houses of the five accused who have been arrested in gruesome murder of a tribal man in Neemuch district.

Kanha alias Kanhiya Bheel, 45, a resident of Banda village, was brutally beaten up, tied to a pick-up van and dragged for meters by a group of people on suspicion of thefts.

The incident took place at Jetliya village under Singoli police station, about 70 KM from the district headquarters on Thursday evening. Police have registered a case against eight accused. Out of eight, police have arrested five accused.

Bheel had sustained fatal injuries and was admitted to district hospital. He succumbed to injuries on Friday evening.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday, raising questions on policing, as no action was taken against the accused.

The police and district administration prepared a list of illegal properties of the all five accused, who have been arrested, on Saturday. Heavy police force led by senior police officers and district administration team reached the accused’s villages and demolished the houses and illegal properties of all five accused.

According to sources, houses and illegal properties of Mahendra Gurjar, husband of Jetliya village sarpanch, Amarchand, Sattu, Gopal Gurjar and Chittarmal from Patan village were demolished.

Meanwhile, district collector Mayank Agrawal and superintendent of police Suraj Kumar Verma met family members of the deceased.

SP Verma said that the rest of the accused in the case would be arrested soon and strict action would be ensured against the accused. He said the matter would be taken to the fast track court.

District collector Agarwal assured the family members of the deceased for all possible help. He also sanctioned a relief fund of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 05:52 PM IST