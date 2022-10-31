Mhow: Eat Right Creativity Challenge competition organised under Amrit Mahotsav

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Poster, rangoli and bulletin competition was organised by the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In this competition, students made artwork on topics related to food and health through poster colour and rangoli.

School principal OP Sharma inspected the artwork and congratulated the students and teachers. The poster and rangoli competition was organised under the guidance of the school's music teacher and CCA in-charge Sarathe and MK Jatav. About 50 students from Class VI to VIII participated in this poster competition.

First place in the competition was bagged by Kumari Sonam Goyal (8th Class) second place by Kumari Vanshika Parmar (8th Class) third place by Kumari Shagun Patel (8th Class). In the rangoli competition, Kumari Aakriti 12th Class Aravali House, Balika Sadan stood first.

Kumari Riddhima student of Class 12, Shivalik Balika Sadan was in second place and third place was held by Mona Solanki of Class XI Udayagiri Balika Sadan. The judges of this competition were the school's staff nurses Preeti and Avani (TGT English), and art teacher Neeta Vishwakarma.

