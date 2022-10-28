Mhow: CM will do Bhoomi Pujan of CM Rise School

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi Pujan of CM Rise School in Model School premises located on Mhow-Neemuch Road of Tehsil, will be done by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Saturday at 11 am.

A building equipped with modern facilities of education will be built on the land at a cost of about Rs 34 crore. The building will be constructed by Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Board Corporation. Classes will be held from KG 1 to 12.

