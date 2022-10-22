Mhow: Bike rally flagged off

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): A bike rally to commemorate the 75th Infantry Day was flagged off from Wellington, Tamil Nadu to New Delhi on 15 Oct and arrived at Mhow Station on Oct 21. An interaction with the Veterans and Veer Naris was organised at Infantry School, Mhow on Friday where souvenirs were presented to all by Infantry School, Mhow.

The bike rally was flagged off by Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan , SM, Commandant, The Infantry School on Saturday for their onward journey towards New Delhi. The bike rally will cover a distance of more than 2,500 km before culminating at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.