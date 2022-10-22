e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: Bike rally flagged off

Mhow: Bike rally flagged off

The bike rally will cover a distance of more than 2,500 km before culminating at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): A bike rally to commemorate the 75th Infantry Day was flagged off from Wellington, Tamil Nadu to New Delhi on 15 Oct and arrived at Mhow Station on Oct 21. An interaction with the Veterans and Veer Naris was organised at Infantry School, Mhow on Friday where souvenirs were presented to all by Infantry School, Mhow.

The bike rally was flagged off by Lt Gen PN Ananthanarayanan , SM, Commandant, The Infantry School on Saturday for their onward journey towards New Delhi. The bike rally will cover a distance of more than 2,500 km before culminating at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

Read Also
Mhow: Drain water accumulates on roadside
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dengue scare: 7 more fall prey, total now 95

Dengue scare: 7 more fall prey, total now 95

Indore: Youth killed in road accident, friend injured

Indore: Youth killed in road accident, friend injured

Drive against food adulteration: Food Safety Officers collect 133 samples in past 10 days

Drive against food adulteration: Food Safety Officers collect 133 samples in past 10 days

400 people in district get jobs in central govt depts

400 people in district get jobs in central govt depts

Indore: Delhi Metro to do feasibility study of Indore-Ujjain metro

Indore: Delhi Metro to do feasibility study of Indore-Ujjain metro