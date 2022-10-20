Mhow: Drain water accumulates on roadside

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Regional MLA and Tourism minister distributed gas connections to 11 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from the Dak Bungalow complex on Thursday. After this, the minister reached Peeth Road of ward number 7 and visited the residents here on foot and came to know about their problems.

During this, the people told him that they were compelled to live a hellish life. Because the dirty water of the drain has accumulated on the side of the road. Along with this, the drain made by Railways was not constructed properly. Due to this, there is a situation of heavy water logging during rains. On which the minister immediately discussed with the Cantonment Board officials and told them to solve this problem by any means.

After construction of the under pass by the railways, the drain water is not being able to come out, due to which water gets accumulated here. The minister reached a tea shop on foot. They were surrounded by women. He said, What is the problem of you people? On which a women said that drinking water is a big problem here, we have to bring drinking water from far and wide. There is only one tap here. On this, he directed the Cantonment Board officials and said to prepare a DP for laying the pipeline by getting boring done here.

Cantonment Board Office Superintendent Satish Agarwal, Cantonment Engineer HS Kolay, Mhow stayed with the TI. One day earlier, Cantonment Board chairman Brigadier Joy Biswas also visited the area. In the board meeting also, a proposal was passed for the development of the area, which included drains and roads.