Mhow: Diagnostic and imaging techniques training for vets ends

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day training programme on Diagnostic and Imaging Technique for Veterinarians concluded at the Veterinary College here on Friday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dean Dr BP Shukla presented the report of the training and said that the trainees should get maximum practical training, Dr RK Bagherwal, Director Diploma said if the veterinarians use the skills learned in the training in their respective fields, only then the livestock owners will benefit from it.

Special guest Dr UC Sharma Director Veterinary Council, New Delhi while launching the Mera Mahavidyalaya Mera Gaurav Campaign said that I on behalf of the Veterinary Council of India call upon all the veterinarians of the country to develop their own college under the My College My Pride campaign. This campaign will be run simultaneously in veterinary colleges across the country.

The chief guest of the programme Dr RK Mahia said that this training has been organised so that new machines that have been made available in most of the hospitals in the state can be used properly. On this occasion Dr UC Sharma and Dr K Mahiya planted saplings. Dr RK Mishra Director Biological Products, Dr. RK Jain and Dr Anupam Agarwal, were present in the concluding programme. Dr. Nidhi Singh Choudhary conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Reshma Jain.

Read Also Mhow: Road Safety Awareness Week held at Shree Academy