Mhow Daily Update: Badgonda cops catch absconding accused; ABVP activists submit charter of demands; Know it all

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An absconding accused who had earlier attacked the Badgonda police was caught with 70 litres of liquor.

Instructions had been given to arrest the absconding accused. After a tip was received from an informer that accused Ashok, riding a Pulsar motorcycle was going to Bargonda, a police team rushed to the spot. The motorcycle was stopped with the help of the force. He tried to run away after spotting the police. Ashok Khad, 28, is a resident of the Devgan police station area of Balwara district, in Khargone. He was said to be involved in the attack on policemen. About 70 litres of raw mahua liquor worth Rs 3,500 was confiscated from him.

ABVP activists submit charter of demands

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested on Thursday by reaching Ambedkar University with various demands. ABVP activists submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor regarding various problems of students in Ambedkar University. The memorandum mentioned the problems faced by first-year students of B.Sc and demanded that a sports ground be provided, a university hostel opened soon and the shortage of library books and of subject-related teachers be resolved immediately. The students said that, even earlier, memorandums had been submitted to the university management regarding these demands.

Police officers inspect rural SP office building

DGP (Special) Shailendra Singh, inspector-general of police (Rural) Rakesh Gupta, deputy inspector (General) Chandrashekhar Solanki and superintendent of police (Rural) inspected the building in the old tehsil office building located on the Mhow -Indore Road.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:27 PM IST