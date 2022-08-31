Mhow: Cops reunite mentally challenged Andhra youth with his family

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Badgonda police successfully reunited a 21-year-old mentally challenged youth, Sirisha, with his family hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

The Badgonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar had received information that an unknown person was roaming on Jamli Road and was speaking a language of one of the southern states of the country and people were unable to understand what he was saying.

Police swung into action and brought him to the police station and contacted the family members. It was found that he belonged to the Thimmapuram police station area of Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh and had gone missing on 19/08/22.

A missing person’s complaint had been lodged at the police station. The Badgonda police looked after him for three days till the time his family came and took him with them. The family appreciated and thanked the police for their efforts.