e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Cops reunite mentally challenged Andhra youth with his family

The Badgonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar had received information that an unknown person was roaming on Jamli Road and was speaking a language of one of the southern states of the country and people were unable to understand what he was saying.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Badgonda police successfully reunited a 21-year-old mentally challenged youth, Sirisha, with his family hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

The Badgonda police station in-charge Amit Kumar had received information that an unknown person was roaming on Jamli Road and was speaking a language of one of the southern states of the country and people were unable to understand what he was saying.

Police swung into action and brought him to the police station and contacted the family members. It was found that he belonged to the Thimmapuram police station area of Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh and had gone missing on 19/08/22.

A missing person’s complaint had been lodged at the police station. The Badgonda police looked after him for three days till the time his family came and took him with them. The family appreciated and thanked the police for their efforts.

Read Also
Mhow: 'Sports are the best tool for mental and physical health'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: Cops reunite mentally challenged Andhra youth with his family

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh shocker: Parents kill minor daughter for not cooking food on time in Surguja; duo held

Chhattisgarh shocker: Parents kill minor daughter for not cooking food on time in Surguja; duo held

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Ganeshotsav 2022: BEST brings 75% discount for Chalo App users; check details here

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Mumbai: Health experts blame BMC for under-reporting swine flu cases in city

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Sports day celebrated with great fervour at Sanskar Public school in Thane

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students

Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students