e-Paper Get App

Mhow: 'Sports are the best tool for mental and physical health'

The vice chancellor of B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Prof Sharma has made the remark in a programme organised on the occasion of National Sports Day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sports are the best tools for mental and physical health. These develop agility and positivity in the body. The vice chancellor of B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Prof Sharma said this in a programme organised on the occasion of National Sports Day.

He further said that efforts are being made to increase sports facilities in the university. Work on the basketball court is going to begin soon. Registrar Dr Ajay Verma in his remarks praised the players and said that they should be encouraged to play continuously and be active in sports activities.

On this occasion, Major Dhyan Chand Trophy was presented to the winners and runners-up by the vice chancellor and registrar after the match. The programme was coordinated by Praveen Wagh, sports officer and sports in-charge Dr Dhanraj Dongre. A vote of thanks was given by Dr Vinod Mishra.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya observes Sports Day

Sports Day was celebrated in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur, remembering Major Dhyanchand on August 29. It was said that along with studies, sports are necessary for students which is related to their health. On this occasion a quiz competition was also held in the school premises, thanking Dr Renu Upadhyay.

Read Also
Mhow: Lecture on Akhand Bharat and Bharat Mata ki Aarti held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: 'Sports are the best tool for mental and physical health'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Metro-3 trial run to be conducted between Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station

Mumbai: Metro-3 trial run to be conducted between Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station

Jharkhand: Set on fire by stalker, Dumka girl dies

Jharkhand: Set on fire by stalker, Dumka girl dies

'Dinesh Karthik can still win matches': Harbhajan Singh on veteran batsman's selection ahead of...

'Dinesh Karthik can still win matches': Harbhajan Singh on veteran batsman's selection ahead of...

Thane: Six arrested for chain snatching, valuables worth Rs 4,80,000 recovered

Thane: Six arrested for chain snatching, valuables worth Rs 4,80,000 recovered

Film producer can contact joint secretary to locate children in Pak: MEA tells Bombay HC

Film producer can contact joint secretary to locate children in Pak: MEA tells Bombay HC