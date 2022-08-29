Mhow: 'Sports are the best tool for mental and physical health'

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sports are the best tools for mental and physical health. These develop agility and positivity in the body. The vice chancellor of B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Prof Sharma said this in a programme organised on the occasion of National Sports Day.

He further said that efforts are being made to increase sports facilities in the university. Work on the basketball court is going to begin soon. Registrar Dr Ajay Verma in his remarks praised the players and said that they should be encouraged to play continuously and be active in sports activities.

On this occasion, Major Dhyan Chand Trophy was presented to the winners and runners-up by the vice chancellor and registrar after the match. The programme was coordinated by Praveen Wagh, sports officer and sports in-charge Dr Dhanraj Dongre. A vote of thanks was given by Dr Vinod Mishra.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya observes Sports Day

Sports Day was celebrated in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur, remembering Major Dhyanchand on August 29. It was said that along with studies, sports are necessary for students which is related to their health. On this occasion a quiz competition was also held in the school premises, thanking Dr Renu Upadhyay.

