Mhow: Lecture on Akhand Bharat and Bharat Mata ki Aarti held

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) sub-divisional head and district system head, child work Dharmendra Raghav said that in the local village Kodariya, a lecture on the topic of Akhand Bharat and Bharat Mata ki Aarti was organised by the chief speaker, District Pracharak Nirmal, while addressing that the division of India was a continuous process.

It has been happening from time to time and foreign invaders have done many things to destroy Indian culture and civilization. Many unsuccessful attempts were made but they could never shake the culture, civilisation and confidence of the people of India. The important reason for this being patriotism among our countrymen, Indian culture, unity in diversity, mutual respect and sacrifice of life for Mother India. Had the passion to give a befitting reply to the invaders each and every time. India still holds its cultural heritage intact.

And pride for civilisation has stood firm. Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna have been born in India itself, so Bharatvarsh is also called Dev Bhoomi. If we observe the history and period of India, then we find that from time to time there has been a division of India, for which Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar etc. are mainly in the eastern part of India. These were integral parts which are not there today. In the programme, students of Shree Academy, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and dignitaries of village Kodariya were present.