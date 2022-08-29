Mhow: Businessman robbed on Rau-Khalghat road

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A transport businessman of Indore and his family coming from Maheshwar to Indore were robbed of Rs 40,000 cash, two gold rings and a mobile on the Rau Khalghat Fourlane on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the Bicholi police station in Manpur where miscreants put some pointed objects on the road to puncture their car at around 12.30 am. Zahid Khan was returning after visiting his brother in Mandleshwar when this incident took place.

Zahid alighted from the car to replace the tyre and his wife Mehjabeen was using the mobile phone torch to help him when three to four miscreants attacked them with sticks, knives, etc injuring the woman. The thieves took away sister Nisha’s gold ring, 40,000 cash and other gold rings and a mobile from the family.

Read Also Mhow: Cantt Board to remove hotel furnaces on road