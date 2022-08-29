e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Cantt Board to remove hotel furnaces on road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Hotel operators on the Maulana Azad Marg have been spreading pollution for a number of years by lighting furnaces on the road and this is also leading to a situation of traffic chaos.

Recently, the Cantonment Board issued notices to 10 to 12 hotel operators to remove the furnaces but the order has not been complied with. Now the notice period has expired and the Board will itself remove these furnaces itself.

According to the information, during the festive season, there is a lot of traffic on the MG Road and many drivers prefer to pass via the Maulana Azad Marg and the furnaces installed here narrow the road leading to traffic jams and chaos, especially in the evening.

Cantonment Board Office Superintendent Satish Aggarwal said that they have asked for police help and would move in to remove these furnaces as soon as they get the force.

