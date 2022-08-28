e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Farmers demand compensation for land at current rates, meet SDM

Land acquisition for Multi-Modal Logistics Park

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 01:15 AM IST
Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): About 150 farmers of villages Kheda, Jamodi and Bardari, of the industrial area met the SDM regarding the acquisition of their land for Multi-Modal Logistics Park at old rates.

The farmers said that they had no government information that their land was being acquired for the said Park and only got to know this fact when a press release under Section 11 was issued in the newspapers.

The farmers are objecting that their land is being acquired at the old rates of about 8 years ago whereas at present the price of land has increased by Rs 5 crore per hectare. In view of this, they demanded compensation according to the current rates. SDM Roshni Patidar said that we will send forward the report of the demands of the farmers, and the rest will be decided by the court.

About 100 hectares of land is being acquired by the government for the Park.

