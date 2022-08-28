e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Health Department team from Bhopal visits Bai Gaon

Giving this information, Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali said that the team inspected the village for about 2 hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 01:04 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Vikas Dubey of the Health Department, Bhopal and his team along with the team of the District Health Officer, visited the village of Bai Gaon and talked to the victim's family and their father Rahul Bhil. His two minor sons Shivansh and Yuvraj had died while their third brother Naitik was admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital, Indore.

Giving this information, Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali said that the team inspected the village for about 2 hours. The team will submit its report to the senior officials of the health department along with the medicines prescribed for the children by the quack, Balmukund Salvadia, who is still absconding.

