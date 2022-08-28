Mhow: Investiture ceremony held at Kendriya Vidyalaya; Pithampur Govt College and Ambedkar University sign agreement

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The investiture ceremony at Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow was held on Saturday. The student council members were given badges and sashes by the principal Puja Shrivastava and senior teachers.

The oath was administered to the school captains and the House captains by the principal. School captains Aditya Singh and Devika Richhariya addressed the gathering. The programme culminated with the address by Principal Puja Shrivastava on the duties and responsibilities of the Students' Council.

Pithampur Govt College and Ambedkar University sign agreement

An academic agreement has been signed between Pithampur Government College and Dr Ambedkar University of Social Sciences. An agreement was reached on the subject of Research in Social Action and Capacity Building for Sustainable Development of Tribal Community in MP. According to Pithampur Government College principal Dheeraj Kumar Verma the agreement was concluded between Dr Chhotelal Utawade Project Associate and DK Verma of Dr Ambedkar University.

