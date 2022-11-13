e-Paper Get App
Mhow: Community Health Center Manpur nominated for state-level inspection

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Health Department team from Khargone visited the Community Health Center Manpur for inspection on Thursday under the Kayakalp Abhiyan. For about four hours, the team inspected the hospital and asked questions from the staff.

In the end Dr Akash Patidar and Dr. Deepak of the team nominated the hospital for inspection by the state-level team. The state-level team will conduct an inspection before next January and thereafter the grading of the centre will be decided.

Under the Abhiyan in the Health Department, a grading system has been started to improve health services. Under which, in addition to the budget, incentive money is released to the health centres doing better.

BMO Dr Faizal Ali informed that under the campaign, after the district level, teams from other districts are coming for inspection. All 6 primary health centres of the tehsil have been inspected some time back. The Health Department team from Khargone started the investigation at 10.30 am, which continued till 2 pm. During this, the team inspected the maintenance, cleanliness, drinking water, safety equipment of employees, etc. After this, a one-to-one question-answer session was organised with the staff of the hospital.

